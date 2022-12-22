Iran is furious at Zelensky after his speech at U.S. Congress Thursday, December 22, 2022 7:30:26 PM

The spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, commented on the speech of Volodymyr Zelensky in the US Congress. The Iranian official condemned the "repeated accusations and rude statements" of the Ukrainian President.

Kanaani's anger was sparked by Zelensky saying that Iran was providing military assistance to Russia. Kanaani called the accusations of the Ukrainian President groundless. He claimed that his country did not supply military equipment to any of the parties participating in the hostilities in Ukraine.

According to Kanaani, Iran respects the territorial integrity of all countries.

At the end of the speech, Kanaani turned to threats: "Mr. Zelensky should know that Iran's strategic patience with such unfounded accusations is not infinite." He also advised the Ukrainian President to learn from the fate of some other political leaders who have relied on U.S. support.

Volodymyr Zelensky paid an official visit to the United States yesterday. The President of Ukraine met in Washington with his American counterpart John Biden and representatives of the Congress.

In his speech to the US Congress, Zelensky said that Russia had found an ally in Iran.

"So, one terrorist found another. It's only a matter of time before they strike at your other allies if we don't stop them now," the Ukrainian President said.

In the US Congress, Zelensky said that 2023 will be decisive in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.