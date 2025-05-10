Iran to supply Russia with Fath 360 ballistic missiles Saturday, May 10, 2025 9:44:00 AM

Iran is reportedly preparing to supply Russia with Fath 360 short-range tactical ballistic missiles, with the systems expected to be dispatched soon. This anticipated development marks a significant escalation in military cooperation between the two nations, Army Recognition reports.

Western intelligence indicates that Iran has already provided the Russian military with thousands of drones, including "Shahed" loitering munitions and artillery shells. The potential supply of Fath 360 tactical ballistic missiles significantly bolsters the arsenal of Iran's lethal aid supporting the Russian Armed Forces.

U.S. General Christopher Cavoli previously testified before Congress about Iran’s transfer of over 400 short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. While the specific types were not disclosed, sources now suggest that Fath 360 is among these systems, either supplied already or slated for rapid deployment.

The Fath 360 ballistic missile is a high-speed, short-range tactical system developed by Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organization, first unveiled in 2022. It represents a leap in Iran's category of short-range ballistic missiles, being smaller, faster, and more precise compared to earlier models like the Fateh-110.

With a maximum range of 120 km and a warhead weighing up to 150 kg, the missile is designed for rapid deployment and precision targeting on the battlefield. Fath 360’s solid-fuel engine reduces preparation time compared to liquid-fueled missiles and employs satellite navigation systems (GNSS) for course correction, enhancing accuracy against tactical targets such as artillery positions and command centers.

The modular Fath 360 system is adaptable for rapid deployment from specialized wheeled platforms or modified commercial trucks, increasing its survivability, especially amidst counter-battery and anti-missile systems' consistent operations in Ukraine.

Russia potentially deploys Fath 360 for precise strikes on Ukrainian frontline positions without extended preparations or the risks associated with heavier systems like the Iskander-M. Its mobility and swift response could establish it as the optimal weapon for Russian rapid strike and relocation tactics, particularly amid dynamic frontline conditions in Eastern and Southern Ukraine.

Analysts suggest the system could prove particularly effective during Russian offensive operations through densely fortified Ukrainian defenses. The launchers’ relatively small size and operational simplicity mean these missiles can evade air reconnaissance and satellite surveillance more successfully than Russia’s hulking ballistic systems.

Furthermore, the Fath-360 acquisition might alleviate pressure on Russia’s dwindling stock of its own ballistic missiles, many of which have seen extensive use in strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure since the war began.

"This anticipated delivery is more than mere arms transfer; it underscores Iran’s escalating involvement in the Ukrainian conflict," the article notes. "Besides supplying the weaponry, Iran has also trained Russian personnel on these missile systems."

This comes as Germany, according to media reports, is set to classify future military aid packages for Ukraine as secret.

