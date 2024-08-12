Iranian military delegation visits Moscow for Army-2024 forum amid strengthening defense ties Monday, August 12, 2024 7:04:19 PM

A high-ranking Iranian military delegation has flown to Moscow to take part in the International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2024", reports the Tasnim news agency.

The visit comes at the invitation of the Russian Ministry of Defense. The delegation is led by General Ali Shadmani, Deputy Chief of Iran's Central Staff. He is scheduled to meet with top officials from the Russian defense sector during the visit.

Reports indicate that representatives of the Islamic Republic will also engage in informal meetings with other foreign delegations throughout the conference.

The "Army-2024" forum is set to take place at Kubinka Air Base and the Alabino military training ground in the Moscow region from August 12 to 14.

The 10th military achievements exhibition will feature around 1500 representatives from six countries and 83 companies, including 18 high-profile military delegations.

Since the onset of wide-scale activities in Ukraine, Russia has significantly bolstered its military collaboration with Iran. Tehran has been supplying Russia with strike drones and assisting in their production on Russian territory.

In a reciprocal move, Moscow recently dispatched Il-76 military transport aircraft to Tehran, reportedly laden with advanced weapon systems.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.