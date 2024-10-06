Israel delivers advanced missile warning system 'Tzeva Adom' to Ukraine amid rising drone and missile threats Sunday, October 6, 2024 12:51:00 PM

Israel has handed over the Tzeva Adom (the Read Light) missile warning system to Ukraine, a sophisticated technology designed to track missile and drone launches with precise trajectory calculations, pinpointing impact coordinates, said Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, in an interview with Zerkalo Nedeli. He noted the lengthy process, spanning several months, which has now reached completion. "We fulfilled our promises and transferred everything that was required to the Ukrainian side," Brodsky emphasized. In response to queries about the delay in utilizing the system, he stated that its deployment is now the responsibility of Ukraine and advised consulting the pertinent authorities. Discussions regarding Israel's transfer of this early warning system to Ukraine first arose in 2023.

The Tzeva Adom system can accurately track missile and drone launches, calculate their flight path, and determine exact impact points, thus narrowing down potential danger zones during assaults. Additionally, it calculates the critical time window for seeking shelter. Known in Hebrew as "Red Color," Tzeva Adom is employed by the Israel Defense Forces to alert civilians in towns around the Gaza Strip about imminent attacks, commonly consisting of Kassam rockets.

Originally installed in the "Gaza envelope" area, including the city of Sderot, Tzeva Adom triggers automated public warnings at Israeli civilian locations and military bases when detecting rocket launch signatures. A female voice is heard four times on recordings, alerting to the threat. Alerts continue until all rockets are intercepted and no new launches are detected.

Trials of Tzeva Adom commenced in Kyiv during the spring of 2023. Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, has indicated plans to deploy the system in six major cities across Ukraine.

In a related note, The Financial Times reported on October 4th that Washington urged Israel to refrain from striking Iranian oil and nuclear sites. It was also reported that a British aircraft narrowly escaped Iranian missiles during an attack on Israel.

