Israel reportedly sends captured Soviet-era weapons to Ukraine Sunday, January 26, 2025 3:09:25 PM

Israeli shipments of Soviet-era weaponry and equipment captured in Lebanon and Syria are reportedly on their way to Ukraine, reports OSINTdefender analyst on X (Twitter).

Several U.S. military transport planes, specifically C-17s, have departed from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Hatzor Air Base in southern Israel, subsequently heading to Rzeszów airport in Poland, a crucial hub for Ukraine's military aid.

The analyst highlighted prior discussions in Israel about potentially providing Ukraine with captured armaments, including tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, and ammunition. These discussions include decommissioned Patriot air defense systems from the Israeli Air Force that were also considered for transfer to Ukraine.

Earlier, on January 22, Israel considered sending Russian arms captured by the IDF to Ukraine, as proposed by Israel's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sharren Haskel in the Knesset. Ukraine's embassy viewed this move as a crucial step in acknowledging the shared threats facing both nations.

On January 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that during an attack on Israel, aviation support from the U.S., France, and Great Britain played a key role. According to Zelensky, these actions serve as security guarantees, albeit not under the NATO umbrella.

