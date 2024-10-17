Israeli Forces uncover advanced Russian weapons in Hezbollah tunnels in Southern Lebanon, Netanyahu confirms Thursday, October 17, 2024 6:00:53 PM

In an interview with Le Figaro, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the discovery of "the most advanced" Russian weaponry at Hezbollah bases in southern Lebanon. The region, according to a 2006 UN Security Council resolution, is supposed to be exclusively militarized by the Lebanese army, south of the critical Litani River, he emphasized.

Netanyahu asserted, "However, Hezbollah has dug hundreds of tunnels and caches in this area, where we have just found a considerable amount of state-of-the-art Russian arms." While the Israeli Prime Minister did not specify which Russian weapons have been uncovered by the IDF, he expressed deep concern that a new civil war in Lebanon "would be a tragedy." He also clarified that the intent was not to provoke conflict. "Israel has no intention of interfering in Lebanon’s internal matters," Netanyahu stated. His primary concern, he noted, is ensuring that Israeli citizens living along the Lebanese border can return home safely and without fear.

On October 9th, Netanyahu announced that Israel had eliminated Nasrallah, his deputy, and the deputy of his deputy (). Earlier, on October 7th, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel is prepared to cease military operations in southern Lebanon after achieving critical objectives.

