Israeli Forces uncover Russian weapons in Hezbollah's advanced South Lebanon bunker Wednesday, October 16, 2024 11:00:11 AM

The Israeli military has reportedly discovered Russian weaponry, including small arms, rockets, and various munitions, in a Hezbollah bunker located in a village near the Israel-Lebanon border. The underground base, serving as a command center for the elite Lebanese militia unit known as "Radwan," was uncovered by Israeli ground forces in southern Lebanon.

According to military officials, the site housed weaponry and munitions of Russian origin. This development was reported by German BILD journalist Paul Ronzheimer, who accompanied the Israeli army to the Shiite village just kilometers from the Israeli border.

Israeli Navy Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, head of the IDF’s press department, escorting the reporter, stated that militants had been planning an attack on Israel from the village, with its scale surpassing that of October 7, 2023. The underground complex was designed to accommodate Radwan units, who would equip themselves and then infiltrate Israel, either on foot or via motorcycles.

Hagari further explained that these bunkers are far superior to similar Hamas structures in Gaza, indicating years of construction effort, highlighting an intricate network of tunnels at a depth of 8 meters, fortified with steel partitions and doors, with entryways within residential homes.

The Israeli forces reportedly found rockets, mortar shells, Kalashnikov rifles, magazines, and bulletproof vests among other equipment.

"This is the most advanced bunker I've ever seen in terms of concrete structure and room size," Ronzheimer remarked, noting the substantial size of the rooms and the variety of supplies. He pointed out that just days earlier, he saw a similar setup in another village, supplied through Syria and sourced from Iran with Iranian and Russian weaponry.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.