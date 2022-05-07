Israeli media: Russia is moving its troops from Syria to Ukraine Saturday, May 7, 2022 4:00:43 PM

Russia has begun withdrawal of its armed forces from Syria. The troops are being moved to three Syrian airports for further deployment to Ukraine.

Russia is handing over its military bases to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah, reports the Israeli website Debka, citing its sources.

Among them are Khmeimim airbase, Qamishli, Deir ez-Zor and T4 airbase, located in the Syrian province of Homs.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has already moved to the Mahin base east of Homs. This base is considered one of the largest in Syria. It contains 25 warehouses of weapons and ammunition. In addition to the fighters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, 40 trucks belonging to the Hezbollah arrived at the base.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.