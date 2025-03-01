Italy commits €13 million to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund Saturday, March 1, 2025 3:30:13 PM

Italy has pledged to contribute €13 million to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund, according to a statement from the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy.

The agreement was signed by Italy’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa, in the presence of Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Energy, Roman Andarak.

The funds will be allocated for procuring equipment, repair works, and strengthening Ukraine's energy system amid ongoing Russian assaults. Established in 2022, the Fund aggregates international aid for the restoration of Ukraine’s power infrastructure, with total contributions from partners exceeding €1 billion. Governments and companies from over 30 countries, including EU states, the UK, and the USA, have contributed, though the USA recently announced it would cease support for Ukraine's energy network.

The Fund has provided a substantial mechanism through which Ukrainian energy professionals can repair and enhance energy facilities following Russian attacks. It allows for not only repairs but also the installation of new infrastructure. Notably, the U.S. Department of State decided this week to halt a USAID initiative aimed at rebuilding Ukraine's energy infrastructure following missile and drone strikes by Russian forces. The program was expected to channel hundreds of millions of dollars into supporting Ukraine's energy sector.

