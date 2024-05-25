Italy rejects NATO Chief's call to lift restrictions on Ukrainian strikes against targets in Russia Saturday, May 25, 2024 4:00:36 PM

The Italian government has rejected NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's call for allies to lift restrictions on the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine against targets in Russia, reports the news agency Ansa.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Lega party, Matteo Salvini, expressed disagreement with the NATO chief’s stance.

"Italy is not at war with anyone, and while it was right to assist Ukraine militarily, lifting the ban on Kyiv to strike military targets in Russia is out of the question. Similarly, I reiterate that Lega opposes sending even a single soldier to fight in Ukraine. We seek peace, not a prelude to a third world war," he stated.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also voiced his opposition.

"We are an integral part of NATO, but every decision must be made collectively," he declared.

For Tajani, "Kyiv's choices are Kyiv's choices."

"We will not send any Italian soldier to Ukraine, and the military tools sent by Italy are used within Ukraine. We work for peace. The messages coming from Russia also provoke a hybrid war that is being waged, but we must always work for peace and lower the tone," Tajani said.

Previously, Stoltenberg had indicated that the time had come for individual allies to reconsider the restrictions on the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine against targets in Russia.

Recently, the New York Times reported that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wants to allow Ukraine to carry out strikes on Russian territory using American weapons. He aims to persuade President Joe Biden to lift the restrictions.

Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in a Reuters interview that Ukraine is negotiating with international partners about the possibility of striking targets in Russia with their weapons .

