Italy to send 400 decommissioned armored personnel vehicles and additional military aid to Ukraine Sunday, May 18, 2025 11:07:21 AM

Italy has prepared a new aid package for Ukraine. As part of the package, it is anticipated that the Italian version of tracked armored personnel carriers, the VCC-2 Camilino, derivative of the M113 type, will be handed over. Italy is also considering aiding Ukraine with a "satellite observation system" to enhance operation planning, although further details are yet to be disclosed.

According to Defense Express, the VCC-2 Camilino represents Italy’s iteration of the M113A1, complete with enhanced side armor and an open turret. Open-source data indicates up to 1,200 M113 APCs may have been upgraded to the VCC-2 Camilino for the Italian army, yet these carriers have been out of service for a while now, with the last ten units decommissioned about four years ago. Notably, not all of the 400 units supplied to Ukraine are expected to be operational. Some may serve as spare parts, while others could require significant refurbishment.

VCC-2 Camilino models were still in use by the National Police as of 2024. Ukraine’s Defense Forces currently operate hundreds of M113-type APCs across various models. Speculations arise over the total stockpile in Italy, with some reports suggesting that in 2022, Italy scrapped approximately 722 withdrawn VCC-2 APCs, raising around 3 million euros from the metal. With about 478 vehicles possibly remaining, Italy seems poised to donate its entire stockpile of VCC-2 Camilinos that remain in storage.

Earlier, the lower house of Italy’s Parliament has approved a decree on Ukraine, sanctioning the extension of military supplies to Kyiv until December 31, 2025. Moreover, Italy’s government has already provided the first installment of 25 million euros to revive Ukraine's energy sector, part of a joint initiative with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, with an overall value of 200 million euros.

