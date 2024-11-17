Japan commits $3 billion loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets Sunday, November 17, 2024 12:18:00 PM

Japan has pledged a $3 billion loan to Ukraine, to be funded using proceeds from frozen Russian assets. This financing falls under the G7 initiative, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after meeting with Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya. Zelensky expressed gratitude to the minister for delivering a new aid package for Ukraine's energy sector. Additionally, Takeshi Iwaya met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. During the discussions, an agreement was signed aimed at security information collaboration. "We also discussed the prospects for Ukraine-Japan cooperation. Japan remains among the leaders in supporting Ukraine, with total assistance now reaching $12.1 billion," shared the prime minister. Shmyhal highlighted that another crucial area of cooperation is humanitarian demining. "I expressed my thanks for the demining equipment and machinery, along with the financed training for State Emergency Service specialists. We also discussed tightening sanctions against the aggressor," the head of government noted. During the meeting, Takeshi Iwaya assured that Japan will do everything possible to aid Ukraine's recovery, supporting both the public and private sectors. Recall that Japan has provided Ukraine with machines for mechanized demining operations.

Tokyo is one of Kyiv's principal partners in demining efforts. Besides supplying equipment, Japan is sending special transport, pyrotechnic means, and other gear. Meanwhile, Japan has seen Shigeru Ishiba rise to power as its new prime minister, who, during an address to parliament, confirmed that Tokyo will maintain its support for Ukraine and continue the sanctions pressure on Russia.

