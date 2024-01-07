Japan pledges $37 million to Ukraine for drone detection systems Sunday, January 7, 2024 11:30:18 AM

Japan will provide $37 million to Ukraine for the acquisition of drone detection systems, said Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa during a press briefing with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on Sunday, January 7.

"I firmly condemn Russia's continued missile and drone attacks on various regions, including Kyiv even during the New Year's holidays. I wish to express my sincere condolences to the victims of these attacks and once again pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people, who have long stood in defense against Russian aggression. Japan is determined to support Ukraine in restoring peace to the country," Kamikawa stated.

The minister added that her visit to Kyiv is a testament to Japan's support for Ukraine and noted her country's aid in purchasing drone detection systems.

"Japan is actively advancing its support for Ukraine. As part of our assistance, we have recently decided to contribute $37 million to NATO's trust fund to provide a system that can detect drones," Kamikawa announced.

In addition to the funding, Japan has also provided five mobile gas turbine generators and seven transformers to Ukraine.

Moreover, the Minister expressed a desire to support Ukrainian educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and the construction of shelters for women and children.

Yoko Kamikawa has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Sunday, January 7.

