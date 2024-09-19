Kadyrov accuses Elon Musk of remotely disabling gifted Tesla Cybertruck Thursday, September 19, 2024 7:20:48 PM

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has asserted that he received a Tesla Cybertruck as a gift from billionaire Elon Musk, only to find it disabled after deploying it to support the "special military operation" in Ukraine. According to Kadyrov’s Telegram post, the electric vehicle, equipped with a mounted machine gun, was soon disabled remotely.

"It was an unbecoming move by Elon Musk," Kadyrov remarked, voicing his disappointment over the gift. "He gives lavish presents with heart, only to deactivate them later from afar."

Kadyrov recounts how the Cybertruck, ostensibly gifted by Musk, was fitted with a machine gun and sent to Ukraine. Cahecing skill and protection. However, "recently," it was rendered inoperable, with Kadyrov pointing the finger at Musk.

"This is not how a man behaves. We had to tow the iron horse away. How could you do this, Elon?" he expressed with frustration.

On August 17, Kadyrov had announced receiving the Cybertruck from Musk and "enjoyed testing the new machinery".

Elon Musk himself addressed these claims, labeling those who believed the "gift to Kadyrov" as gullible, and called the situation "astonishing".

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.