The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on his Telegram channel that 23 Chechen servicemen were killed, and 58 others were injured during Ukrainian artillery strike near Kherson.

"Yes, on that day our losses overnight were great. But the Chechens are fighting jihad war, fighting against the forces of the Iblis. And if it is destined to fall in a holy war, then it is an honor and a great joy for every true Muslim. We all dream of perishing in the way of Allah. May the Almighty accept them!" said the head of Chechnya.

Kadyrov added that on the same day, Chechen fighters "conducted a sortie, during which about 70 Bandera members [Ukrainians] were sent straight to hell," and that the Chechen administration allocates a million rubles for the funeral of the soldier who died in the special operation zone, "another 12 million is paid to the family by the government."

"In addition, for the families of the victims, we provide a pilgrimage to the sacred Mecca. We are indebted to mothers who gave such sons to our people!" added Kadyrov.

At the end of the post, he turned to reproaching Muslims who are in no hurry to go to the "Ukrainian jihad".

"I call on all my fellow countrymen to unite on the path of Allah. We must all be fully prepared for any development of the situation. You can't sit back. To fight for his religion, home, family, Fatherland is the duty of every man! Learn at least military affairs. I just wonder how you can sit at home quietly and watch the events. After all, gun skills are the responsibility of a Muslim. Even the Prophet Muhammad urged us to learn the art of shooting. It's a sunnah. In Gudermes, we have the most modern base with free military training courses. Nothing prevents those who want to come there and master the skills of the military craft. This will be of benefit to you, to the entire Ummah and to the Fatherland as a whole. In any case, with or without you, we will finish off this evil spirit, but you yourself are not ashamed?" the Chechen leader appealed to the feelings of the North Caucasians.

According to earlier reports, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been unsuccessfully trying to get in touch with the commander of the Russian Central Military District, Alexander Lapin.

