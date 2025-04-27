Kadyrov loses his wars: Chechnya and the entire Caucasus growing unstable amid Russian ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine Sunday, April 27, 2025 10:59:18 AM

In a significant shift that could herald regional instability, the Kadyrov clan, which has governed Chechnya for nearly a quarter of a century, is likely on the brink of being ousted. There are strong indications this development might ignite a destabilizing effect across Russia's Caucasus region, according to a report from the Russian opposition outlet Mozhem Obyasnit (We can explain).

The current head of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, entered a troubling period following Russia's aggression against Ukraine, dubbed the "special military operation." The war exposed his troops and himself to ridicule, shattering their image of ruthlessness and brutality. Health issues further weakened Kadyrov’s standing, eroding the previous aura of fear he commanded among not only Ukrainians but also Russians.

Known as symbols of impunity and the unchecked power of the Chechen leader, the Kadyrovtsy (Kadyrov fighters) quickly became a laughingstock when real conflict erupted. Chechen security forces were seen firing into the bushes and recounting tales of missed encounters with Ukrainian forces. Meanwhile, Chechen troops in Grozny "successfully" downed a passenger plane.

Media reports highlight serious discord between Kadyrov and Russian president Vladimir Putin, particularly after a failed attempt by Kadyrov to seize control of the Wildberries company. He hasn’t been granted an audience with Putin for eight months. Instead, he accompanies top officials and diplomats at negotiations with Asian leaders, meets with kings and sheikhs, and invests millions in Islamic projects abroad. The main focus of the Kadyrov family is the UAE, where he not only keeps the clan’s savings, but is also preparing a contingency plan—or “backup airfield”—in case he falls out of favor.

Chechnya is increasingly volatile, threatening an imminent flare-up across the region. The youth, driven by religious convictions, oppose the anti-Islamic policies prevailing in Chechnya and seek to unify the Caucasus, positioning themselves against the "Kadyrovtsy," whom they label as representatives of Russian occupying forces, reports the Russian outlet.

