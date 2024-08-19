Kadyrov thanks Elon Musk for Starlink Monday, August 19, 2024 10:43:55 PM

Chechen Republic head Ramzan Kadyrov expressed appreciation towards American billionaire Elon Musk for his Starlink internet service. This came a day after Kadyrov claimed that the SpaceX and Tesla founder had given him a Cybertruck. The message was posted on Kadyrov's Telegram channel, where he shared Musk's correspondence with journalist Seth Abramson. Abramson had critiqued Musk for gifting cars to high-ranking officials of an aggressive nation.

“Elon, don’t pay attention to ignorant and biased people and corrupt media. Don’t let them distract you, believe me. It's better to continue creating and reaching new heights. Your developments are really helping us a lot. You’re doing great no matter what!” Kadyrov wrote, thanking Musk for Starlink.

“By the way, special thanks for Starlink. The communication speed in the Special Military Operation zone is top-notch! From the fighters, much respect!" Kadyrov added.

Just a day earlier, on August 17, Kadyrov said that he received a Cybertruck from Elon Musk.

In a Telegram video, Kadyrov showcased his Cybertruck, outfitted with a heavy machine gun, even taking it for a spin in Grozny while adorned with machine gun belts. Kadyrov pledged to send the Cybertruck to the front line, claiming this "beast" would provide much utility to the fighters without specifying how it would be charged in the field.

Kadyrov also extended an invitation for Musk to visit Grozny.

Journalist Seth Abramson queried Musk on why he would gift cars to "America’s enemies," who are under sanctions. Musk responded sharply, though with emojis.

“Are you seriously that backward to think I gave a Cybertruck to a Russian general?” Musk replied.

In Russia, Cybertruck prices range from 13 to 35 million rubles. Tesla does not officially ship its electric vehicles to the country, yet a Cybertruck was spotted in Moscow in May 2024.

In September 2019, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko also claimed to have received a Tesla from Musk. “I have a Tesla electric car; I sometimes test it. Musk gifted it,” he asserted. However, Musk denied Lukashenko’s claim.

Previously, Cybertruck owners found out that the vehicle struggles with river crossings. In a known incident, a Tesla Cybertruck got stuck while attempting to cross a shallow river in California, and ironically had to be rescued by a much less eco-friendly but reliable Silverado pickup truck.

