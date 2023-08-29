Kadyrov troops in occupied Enerhodar attacked by Ukrainian kamikaze drones Tuesday, August 29, 2023 11:30:29 AM

A powerful explosion occurred at 9:50 a.m. on August 28th in the occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, Ukraine. The explosion took place in a building that housed the improvised barracks of the Ahmat-1 unit of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) and the local administration, reported the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry (GUR).

After the occupation of the city, the Kadyrov fighters seized and converted for their need a building on Stritelyov Street, 46. The building previously housed a branch of one of the Ukrainian banks.

"As a result of the explosion, the personnel of the occupiers and parked vehicles in the yard were affected. A fire broke out in the building. Firefighters and ambulances arrived at the scene. The information regarding the number of killed and injured Kadyrovtsy is being clarified. There are no casualties or injuries among the civilian population," GUR said in a statement.

According to the published video, the attack on the barracks of the Kadyrov troops was carried out using a kamikaze drone.

According to the website of Chechen opposition group Kavkaz Center, there was a meeting taking place at the moment of the attack among the Kadyrov forces.

"Almost everyone inside the building was affected, either injured or killed. In particular, Colonel Pavel Chesanov of the Russian Interior Ministry, his deputy, the head of the investigative department, and several unit leaders were injured. They were all taken to a hospital," the online publication reports.

Furthermore, the FSB headquarters was also attacked. At the time of the attack, an event for the personnel of the occupying forces was taking place in the building. The report states that the "bodies of the killed invaders were taken away in the direction of Melitopol by several military 'Ural' vehicles."

ASTRA, a project of independent journalists, published a photograph taken after the drone strike, showing a shattered building with a sign for the public reception office of the United Russia party.

