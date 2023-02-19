Kadyrov wants to create his own private military company Sunday, February 19, 2023 1:00:20 PM

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that he wants to create his own private military company similar to the Wagner Group PMC, which was founded by the Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin. Kadyrov admitted that the success of the Wagner mercenaries in the battles in Ukraine makes him very happy.

"It is just a private military company, but it has managed to achieve very impressive results. And this is considering the fact that the assault brigades of this PMC always take on an extremely heavy part of the work. Despite all the difficulties, Wagner achieves its goal in any situation," Kadyrov said.

Kadyrov said that he believes such military formations "are essential and necessary."

"Therefore, when I complete my work in the civil service, I seriously plan to compete with our dear brother Yevgeny Prigozhin and create a private military company. I think that everything will work out, " the head of Chechnya summed up.

"We are looking forward to seeing how the prisoners shoot the tick-tockers," Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, commented on Kadyrov's intentions.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu has also created a PMC called Patriot. Last December, mercenaries from Shoygu’s PMC were spotted near Vuhledar.

"PMC Wagner and PMC Patriot are competing structures. Wagner is in Bakhmut, Patriot is near Vuhledar. There is no direct interaction between them, these are autonomous structures, "said Serhiy Cherevatiy, a representative of the Eastern group of troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.