Kazakhstan opposes Russian use of its territory to circumvent Western sanctions Thursday, October 24, 2024 12:00:57 PM

In a firm stance outlined by Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko, Kazakhstan has made it clear that it opposes any moves by Russia to utilize its territory to circumvent Western sanctions. As reported by The Moscow Times, Vasilenko emphasized that while Kazakhstan has not imposed sanctions against Russia and has refrained from joining the West's measures, it is equally against Russia using Kazakhstan as a backdoor to dodge these restrictions.

Astana's position, it seems, is well understood by both Western powers and Moscow. Kazakhstan is keen on steering clear of any involvement in secondary sanctions, with Vasilenko describing the relationship between Moscow and Astana as "very diverse."

Recently, Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister, Serik Zhumangarin, reiterated the country's disapproval of Western sanctions against Russia, while respecting Western decisions. However, he hinted that should Kazakhstan's economy come under threat, Astana would reconsider its stance on sanctions.

In September, Vice Prime Minister Nurlan Baibazarov downplayed concerns about sanctions breaches in the country, stating that any violations are isolated incidents.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.