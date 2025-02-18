Kellogg's visit to Ukraine: Russian media accuses Ukraine of ‘provocation’ Tuesday, February 18, 2025 9:54:59 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the upcoming visit of Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to Kyiv. Kellogg is expected to arrive on February 20. However, Russian media has already claimed that the potential visit of Kellogg to the frontlines will be a provocation by Kyiv, alleging that an "accidental shot or shelling" could derail negotiations between the U.S. and Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, will visit Ukraine on February 20. "We are waiting for Kellogg. We had an agreement that he would come to us on the 20th, stay for two days, and maybe longer. I want to go with him to the front, and I think he won't refuse," Zelensky stated during a video briefing with journalists.

President Zelensky emphasized his desire for Kellogg to study all issues and interact with military personnel.

"I know he will go to Syrske, and we might visit some brigade commanders together, and then separately, hold discussions with the Ministry of Defense, perhaps with intelligence. I believe that after his return to the U.S., we will have a better understanding of when my meeting with President Trump will take place," Zelensky added.

Meanwhile, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Kellogg noted that the visit is still in the planning stages.

Russian media allege that "Kyiv is preparing another provocation to disrupt peaceful talks."

Reports claim that when Zelensky takes Keith Kellogg to the frontlines, an "accidental shot or shelling" is expected to occur, sabotaging the negotiations between Russia and the U.S.

This isn't the first time Russian media has accused Ukraine of "provocations." For instance, they labeled the strike by a Russian drone on a shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant as "another provocation", even though an engine from the Russian drone was found at the Chernobyl site.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.