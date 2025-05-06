Key Russian commander appointed by Putin killed in Ukraine Tuesday, May 6, 2025 10:48:00 AM

Ukrainian forces have killed Russian Colonel Abduzazid Shikhabidov, personally appointed by President Vladimir Putin to lead a key airborne division. Shikhabidov, commander of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division, was killed less than two months into his appointment, according to a report by Agentsvo.

His death was announced on May 6 by schools in Dagestan, where mourning activities have commenced. Widely known for his leadership in one of Russia's most renowned airborne divisions, Shikhabidov’s death has been confirmed by several regional sources and pro-military channels.

Dagestan schools and public forums reported that farewell ceremonies were held at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery in Moscow. In his hometowns of Kaspiysk and Buynaksk, commemorative events featuring photos, speeches, and symbols were organized. The Ministry of Education in the republic distributed a message to students following the colonel's passing. Notably, some mentions of his death were later removed, though the information surfaced across many pro-war Telegram channels and “VKontakte” communities.

The 76th Guards Air Assault Division, often referred to as the Pskov Division, has played a significant role in Ukraine since 2014, following the annexation of Crimea. Its troops have been active in fierce clashes in the Donetsk region and, post-2022, in areas such as occupied Bucha within the Kyiv region. An investigation by Reuters linked this division to civilian violence, highlighting its involvement in the most intense parts of the conflicts. Since the onset of the full-scale war, the division has reportedly sustained significant casualties amounting to thousands.

Prior to leading the 76th Division, Shikhabidov served in other conflict zones including South Ossetia and Syria and was awarded multiple honors, including the Orders of Courage and Suvorov, as well as "For Bravery" and "For Merit to the Fatherland" medals of both first and second degree. Following his appointment by Putin in March, the Russian President had publicly praised the division’s "daily successes." In Dagestan, Shikhabidov was celebrated with billboards and classroom sessions dedicated to him. His demise marks another event in the continuous loss streak among high-level military officers.

Shikhabidov's death underscores a troubling trend of high attrition in the officer ranks of Russian Armed Forces. In recent months, multiple reports have confirmed the fatalities of battalion, regiment, and brigade commanders. Operating in grueling war conditions, Russian forces face not just the loss of personnel but a significant erosion of their leadership echelon—officers whose positions are hard to swiftly replace. Even appointments made with "Putin’s blessing" appear to serve as one-way tickets.

