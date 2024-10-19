Key Russian defense plant in Bryansk comes under drone attack Saturday, October 19, 2024 9:19:30 AM

A daring drone attack targeted the "Kremny EL" factory in Bryansk, Russia, late on October 18, marking a significant hit on one of the leading microelectronics suppliers in the nation. The factory, pivotal in the production of military-grade micro components for the Russian armed forces, was reportedly attacked by drones, according to the news outlet Astra.

Local authorities and Russian officials have yet to verify the strike on the facility, which plays a crucial role in supplying parts for the "Iskander" missile systems and "Pantsir" anti-aircraft systems. Despite the factory's importance, the regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, downplayed the incident, claiming that seven unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed. A fire was reported in a nearby non-residential building due to the detonation of explosives, the regional leader stated.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed its air defenses neutralized 16 Ukrainian UAVs overnight. Among these, 13 were reportedly taken down over Bryansk, two over Rostov, and one in the Belgorod region. The ministry further highlighted that around 07:15 a.m., additional UAV attacks were thwarted, intercepting four Ukrainian drones over Bryansk in an alert post.

The "Kremniy EL" stands as one of Russia's largest microelectronics manufacturers, employing over 1,700 personnel. It is indispensable in Russia's defense production pipeline. The plant supplied the Russian Ministry of Defense with 94% of its manufactured goods back in 2017 and holds business relationships with defense giants like "Almaz-Antey," "Aerospace Equipment," "Constellation," and "Vega."

