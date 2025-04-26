Key Russian electronic warfare systems developer Yevgeny Rytikov killed in car explosion in Bryansk Saturday, April 26, 2025 10:00:58 AM

On the night of April 17-18, Yevgeny Rytikov, head of the design bureau at the Bryansk Electromechanical Plant, a key developer of Russian electronic warfare (EW) and electronic intelligence systems, was killed in a car explosion in Bryansk. The death was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing sources within the Ukrainian Defense Forces the Russian news outlet Mash.

According to sources, the explosion occurred as Rytikov and a colleague were entering the vehicle. Both were killed instantly. It is speculated that the second victim was either the deputy head of the design bureau or Rytikov's assistant.

The design bureau at the Bryansk Electromechanical Plant, led by Rytikov, focuses on developing and manufacturing EW systems. Rytikov is credited as a key developer of the 'Krasukha' complex, designed to suppress airborne radars, including those on drones and reconnaissance aircraft.

Rytikov's death is part of a larger pattern of attacks targeting high-ranking figures within Russia's military and defense sectors. On April 25, Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, was killed in a car explosion in Balashikha, near Moscow.

