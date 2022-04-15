Kharkiv region governor: Ukraine has enough forces to drive Russian troops out from the region Friday, April 15, 2022 10:10:23 AM

Ukraine has enough forces in the Kharkiv region to drive the Russian troops out, but this will happen when an all-out counteroffensive can begin, said the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"We are now holding defensive positions. This requires a different balance of forces and means. If we begin an offensive, this will be a completely different balance of forces and means. We have enough strength to do this," he assured.

Sinegubov noted that the offensive should take place along the entire front line, considering the military situation throughout the country, even in Kherson.

"This is an entire map. As soon as there is an opportunity to begin the counteroffensive and the order is given, we will do it. Our troops are both mentally and technically ready for this," Sinegubov added.

According to him, the Russian army is gradually redeploying its troops to the Izyum area through Kupyansk.

"We see that part of the Russian troops that have withdrawn from the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions are not fully combat-ready. However, they are being refitted in the territory of the Russian Federation," Sinegubov said.

According to him, the Russian military is preparing fortifications in the Kharkiv region.

"We are ready for defense in any direction, for strikes from the north, from the north-east or from the Izyum direction, where an active combat phase is now underway," Sinegubov said.

