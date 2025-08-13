Killed, wounded and captured: Azov reports Russian losses in recent days near Pokrovsk Wednesday, August 13, 2025 7:47:10 PM

Heavy fighting continues in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Several days ago, troops from the Azov unit of Ukraine’s National Guard were redeployed there, taking up a section of the defensive line on the Pokrovsk axis. The unit has reported Russian losses over the past 48 hours in this sector, where the situation remains tense and fluid.

Over the past two days, the Azov fighters say they killed 151 Russian soldiers and wounded more than 70 others. The report on Russian losses near Pokrovsk was published on the Telegram channel of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov.”

“As a result of fighting over the past two days in the corps’ area of responsibility, 151 occupiers were eliminated. More than 70 attackers were wounded. Over this period, eight Russian servicemen were also taken prisoner,” the statement said.

According to the unit, the Russians sustained those losses during operations by fighters of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov,” along with adjacent and subordinate units.

Earlier, the press service of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov” reported that its fighters had taken up a designated defensive strip on the Pokrovsk axis in Donetsk region.

Ukraine’s General Staff also reports significant Russian losses on the Pokrovsk axis. In its August 13 update, it said Russian forces lost a total of 192 troops killed and wounded in that sector of the front. The enemy also took substantial equipment losses there.

“Our troops destroyed a tank, five vehicles, 18 UAVs and a UAV antenna. Ukrainian defenders also struck a tank, two guns and nine personnel shelters,” the General Staff reported.

At the same time, the situation remains tense. Over the past day, Russian forces launched 42 attacks on Defense Forces positions along the Pokrovsk axis in the area of 13 settlements.

On August 11, Bohdan Krotevych, the former chief of staff of the Azov brigade of the National Guard, appealed to President Volodymyr Zelensky, reporting problems on the battlefield in Donetsk region. He said Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk were “almost encircled” by Russian forces, while Kostiantynivka was in a “semi-encirclement.”

On August 12, troops from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade said Russian forces had wedged themselves between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, employing small assault groups.

On August 13, Mykola Malomuzh, the former head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, said Ukrainian forces failed to detect a change in Russian tactics and did not organize a systematic defense, which led to Russia’s breakthrough on the Pokrovsk axis.

