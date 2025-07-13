Kim Jong Un pledges full support to Russia amidst Ukraine war Sunday, July 13, 2025 9:56:20 AM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed his country's unwavering support for Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine. As reported on Sunday, July 13, by the North Korean state news agency KCNA, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kim expressed North Korea's readiness to "unconditionally support and encourage all actions by the Russian leadership to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis".

A day prior, Lavrov held talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in the coastal city of Wonsan. There, he also met with Kim. "We exchanged views on the situation surrounding the Ukrainian crisis. Our Korean friends have confirmed unequivocal support for all the goals of the special military operation and the actions of the Russian leadership and army," said the head of the Russian foreign ministry. He expressed gratitude for the involvement of the Korean People's Army in the battles in the Kursk region.

During a press conference, Lavrov was asked about the potential deployment of North Korean troops to new fronts in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Lavrov responded that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would decide on the form of support to be provided to Russia in the war.

In their meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to future cooperation under a 2024 partnership agreement, which includes a mutual defense pact.

Intelligence reports from South Korea and Ukraine indicate that Pyongyang plans to dispatch an additional 25,000 to 30,000 troops in the coming months to support Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.

