Kim Jong Un reaffirms North Korea's support for Russia in meeting with Shoygu Saturday, March 22, 2025 9:49:53 AM

In a recent meeting covered by local media, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un assured Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoygu of North Korea's unwavering support for Russia in its conflict against Ukraine. The North Korean news agency KCNA reported that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty and discussed prospective projects to expand and enhance cooperation across the security sector and other areas.

Kim Jong Un emphasized North Korea's steadfast support for Russia's efforts to defend its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security interests, highlighting it as a resolute commitment of the North Korean government.

During the talks, Shoygu expressed gratitude for North Korea’s assistance and solidarity regarding the "Ukrainian issue." He stressed that Russia values the current level of strategic relations between the countries and is focused on deepening these ties further.

Earlier, Reuters, citing South Korean intelligence sources, reports that North Korea has dispatched additional troops to Russia’s Kursk region. However, the exact number of troops remains unclear.

