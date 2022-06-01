Kremlin accuses the U.S. of ‘adding fuel to the fire’ by supplying MLRS systems to Ukraine Wednesday, June 1, 2022 2:00:22 PM

The United States purposefully and diligently "add fuel to the fire" and wants "to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian," said Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Washington’s decision to supply Ukraine with HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) multiple launch rocket systems.

According to the Kremlin spokesperson, such supplies do not help to prompt Ukrainian leadership to resume peace negotiations.

Peskov noted that the Kremlin does not trust Kyiv's assurances that American systems will not be used to attack the territory of Russia.

"Nope. In order to trust, you need to have experience of cases when the promises made were kept. Unfortunately, such experience is completely absent," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether there are risks of Ukraine using these MLRS against Russia, he replied: "Our competent departments – both the Ministry of Defense and the border guards – see all the risks, systematically assess them and take appropriate measures."

