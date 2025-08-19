Kremlin aide: Putin and Trump discussed elevating level of Russian and Ukrainian negotiators Tuesday, August 19, 2025 11:00:28 AM

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump discussed raising the rank of the Russian and Ukrainian representatives who take part in direct talks:

“In a subsequent phone call, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump voiced support for continuing direct negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine. In that context, the idea was discussed of studying the possibility of elevating the level of the Ukrainian and Russian representatives - that is, those taking part in those direct talks.”

The statement may indirectly suggest Putin is not ready to meet one-on-one with Zelensky, but would be prepared to meet as a trio with Trump.

Trump earlier announced his conversation with Putin. He said preparations have begun for a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, to be followed by a three-way meeting:

“Following the meetings, I called President Putin and initiated preparations for a meeting between him and President Zelensky — the venue will be determined later. After that meeting, we will hold a trilateral summit — the two presidents and me. This is a very good and timely step regarding the war that has been going on for almost four years. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff are coordinating interactions with Russia and Ukraine.”

Trump hopes to hold the Putin–Zelensky meeting by the end of August, Axios reports.

