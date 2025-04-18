Kremlin announces end of ceasefire on Ukraine energy strikes Friday, April 18, 2025 11:30:52 AM

The Kremlin announced that the month's ceasefire on Russian strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure has expired, yet Russian President Vladimir Putin has not issued new orders,said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

"The month has indeed passed, but at this point, no other instructions have been given by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Putin," Peskov stated in response to queries on whether the end of the moratorium signifies that both sides could resume strikes.

Peskov emphasized Russia's pursuit of resolution in Ukraine and the safeguarding of its interests. He also noted that communications with U.S. President Donald Trump are "quite complex."

Previously, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin reached an agreement to halt strikes on all energy and infrastructure targets. The Kremlin acknowledged that Putin supported Trump's proposal for a mutual abstention from attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days, issuing commands to military forces accordingly. However, the sides did not agree on a complete ceasefire over the 30-day period as Trump had hoped.

Since then, Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of breaking agreements and continuing hostilities.

