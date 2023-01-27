Kremlin blocks access to CIA and FBI websites in Russian territory for ‘spreading fake information’ Friday, January 27, 2023 10:31:00 AM

Access to the websites of the Central Intelligence Agency and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation has been restricted in the territory of Russia, reports TASS, citing the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor. According to Roskomnadzor, the sites were blocked for "spreading fake information."

According to the Roskomnadzor, materials "containing inaccurate socially significant information" aimed "at destabilizing the social and political situation in Russia" were found on the websites belonging to the state structures of "hostile countries".

In May last year, the head of the State Duma Committee on Security, Vasily Piskarev, said that the CIA publications in Russian language were incitement to treason and an "undisguised attempt at recruitment."

Domains cia.gov, fbi.gov and rewardsforjustice.net are marked as blocked on Roskomnadzor website. According to the Russian newspaper Kommersant, in 2022 the Russian authorities closed access to 247,000 thousand various Internet resources.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.