Kremlin condemns Biden's comparison of Putin to Hamas Friday, October 20, 2023 12:00:32 PM

Emotional rhetoric from high-ranking world politicians towards Russian President Vladimir Putin is unacceptable, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at a briefing, commenting on the comparison made by US President Joe Biden, likening Putin to Palestinian terrorists from the Hamas movement.

"We consider such a tone towards the Russian Federation and our president unacceptable," said Peskov.

Continuing the topic, he noted that there is currently a "very alarming and potentially dangerous moment in the international situation".

"There is a lot of emotion in the speeches of various politicians, including high-ranking politicians and state officials. But such rhetoric is unlikely to be suitable for responsible country leaders, and such rhetoric is unlikely to be acceptable to us," added the Kremlin representative.

In his speech the day before, Biden condemned the actions of Hamas and Putin, stating that the attacks on Israel and the invasion of Ukraine have common motives.

"Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy — completely annihilate it," said Biden.

