Kremlin condemns new $725 million U.S. military aid package for Ukraine, accuses Washington of escalating conflict Tuesday, December 3, 2024 12:00:17 PM

The Kremlin has expressed outrage over the new U.S. defense package for Ukraine, which will include Stinger missiles, HIMARS ammunition, drones, and anti-personnel mines, according to reports.

The decision by the U.S. to send an additional $725 million in military aid to Ukraine signifies the Biden administration’s intent to "fuel the flames" of the conflict, the Kremlin stated.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that the aid package would feature Stinger missiles, HIMARS ammunition, drones, and anti-personnel mines.

In response to a question about the aid package, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "The Biden administration is doing everything possible to further fuel the fire. However, this package, like others, cannot alter the course of events on the ground."

The United States confirmed the provision of a new $725 million military assistance package to Ukraine, as reported by the Pentagon's press service.

The Pentagon indicated that the U.S. has allocated more than $62 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the commencement of President Joe Biden’s term, including approximately $61.4 billion since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

Earlier reports suggested the U.S. would grant Ukraine this new $725 million military assistance package.

It was later revealed that the U.S. intends to supply Ukraine with three different types of remote mining systems, including anti-personnel mines.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed preparations for the next meeting in the Ramstein format and the provisions of weapons to Ukraine by 2025.

