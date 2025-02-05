Kremlin confirms intensified U.S.-Russia talks amid Trump's comments on Ukraine Wednesday, February 5, 2025 1:00:56 PM

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about Washington's active negotiations with both Kyiv and Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that Russia and the United States are engaging in robust interagency contacts concerning Ukraine.

Speaking at a briefing on Wednesday, February 5, Peskov noted, "There are indeed contacts at the departmental level, and they have intensified recently. But I can't provide any further details; there's nothing else to add," he stated.

Peskov's comments came after journalists requested his take on President Trump's claims that Washington is actively negotiating regarding the situation in Ukraine, engaging with both Kyiv and Russian officials.

Previously, Trump mentioned that the U.S. has scheduled interactions with Ukraine and Russia, as well as with "various parties". This follows reports that President Volodymyr Zelensky's team is in contact with Trump's administration.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.