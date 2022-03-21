Kremlin considers canceling regional gubernatorial elections Monday, March 21, 2022 9:42:47 AM

The Kremlin is considering canceling the gubernatorial elections in September for some regions due to the country’s economic situation, Kommersant reported.

According to the newspaper, citing sources in the Kremlin, a number of regional governors have requested that such a move be made. Kommersant is owned by Alisher Usmanov, a pro-Kremlin oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The newspaper argues that the governors have requested the cancellation due to the economic situation in the country, as for such elections, “it is necessary to spend quite a lot of money.”

Gubernatorial elections are scheduled in the Vladimir, Tambov, Yaroslavl, Kaliningrad, Kirov, Novgorod, Ryazan, Tomsk, Saratov and Sverdlovsk regions, as well as in the republics of Karelia, Buryatia, Udmurtia and Mari El.

When asked about the possibility, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded, “So far, no decisions have been made on this matter, no actual discussion is being held, so it is simply impossible to talk about it now.”

