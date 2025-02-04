Kremlin criticizes Trump's proposal for Ukraine's rare earth metals Tuesday, February 4, 2025 1:30:23 PM

Moscow expressed skepticism over the idea of "aid for resources" for Ukraine. The Kremlin claims that Trump's proposal to assist Kyiv in exchange for Ukraine's rare earth metals essentially amounts to purchasing that aid.

During a press conference on Tuesday, February 4, the spokesperson for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, remarked that U.S. arms supplies to Ukraine are evidently ongoing, as no one has announced any halts. “No one has announced a stop to weapon supplies, so these supplies continue,” he told reporters, adding that the U.S. should avoid providing military aid to Ukraine if it seeks to contribute to ending the conflict.

The Kremlin spokesman further stated that the Kremlin offers no additional comments on Trump's claim of "progress" in resolving the war. "We do not yet know what exactly they mean in Washington, so it is difficult to provide any evaluation," Peskov responded.

Recently, Suspilne, citing a source in the Office of the President of Ukraine, reported that President Volodymyr Zelensky has supplemented the "victory plan" with a point on mineral resources, including rare earth elements, hoping for support from the United States.

Meanwhile, as early as November, the Financial Times wrote that Zelensky’s plan contains such proposals, noting back then that it was introduced with hopes for potential business deals with the Trump administration.

Recently, Donald Trump stated that Ukraine possesses very valuable rare earth elements and that the U.S. could strike a deal "where they secure what we give them with their rare earth elements and other things," though he did not specify what he meant.

