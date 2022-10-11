Kremlin: deliveries of American air defense systems will not change Russia’s goals in Ukraine Tuesday, October 11, 2022 10:10:10 AM

Deliveries of American air defense systems to Ukraine will not change "Russia's goals as part of a special operation,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov noted that Russia sees signals from the United States about its intentions to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine. According to Peskov, this "makes the conflict even more painful for Ukraine."

In addition, he confirmed Putin's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 13.

After yesterday's massive missile strikes on Ukraine by Russia, US President Joe Biden promised to provide Kyiv with American air defense systems.

Russia has continued to carry out missile strikes on Ukraine. Today, Ukrainian air defense systems have shot down 20 missiles out of 28, as well as 13 kamikaze drones.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.