Kremlin directs Russian officials to frame war's conclusion as a 'victory' Monday, December 2, 2024 9:24:00 PM

According to sources from Russian media, the Kremlin has instructed regional officials to brace for the conclusion of the Russia-Ukraine war and to promote a specific "image of victory" among the populace.

In preparation for the war's end, Russian regional officials are reportedly being briefed by the presidential administration. During a seminar for deputy governors hosted by Vladimir Putin's administration in the Senezh Management Workshop near Moscow from November 27 to 30, discussions focused on the Russian public's attitude towards what is officially termed the "special military operation" against Ukraine and the crafting of a "victory image" to communicate to the population, reports the Russian newspaper Kommersant, citing unnamed sources.

During the seminar, discussions revolved around the perception of Russians towards the conflict with Ukraine and the societal reception of its outcome.

"The president's administration operates on the assumption that the end of the special military operation will come, and preparations must be made," an unnamed source stated.

Officials were advised that the results of the war need to be perceived as a "victory," though "disgruntled patriots" might perceive them differently. The focus should be on the "calm majority," who, according to the Kremlin's perspective, should be satisfied with the achievements of "de-Nazification and demilitarization of Ukraine" and the retention of occupied territories within Russia. Governors are expected to propagate this perspective on the war's conclusion among the citizens.

Moreover, a Russian media source indicated that officials were tasked during the seminar with the responsibility of rehabilitating and employing demobilized participants of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, aiming to prevent them from aligning with protest movements or criminal activities.

On November 29, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with Sky News, suggested the possibility of the hot phase of the war being concluded without Ukraine regaining all occupied territories, provided Kyiv receives assurances that Russia will not attack again.

