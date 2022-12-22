Kremlin disappointed no calls for peace with Russia were made during Zelensky’s visit to U.S Thursday, December 22, 2022 12:00:07 PM

Moscow closely followed the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States and his talks with American President Joe Biden and did not see in them readiness for reconciliation with Russia, said the spokesman of the Russia president, Dmitry Peskov, at a briefing.

"There were no calls for peace, no real calls for peace – not on camera, but real ones. This suggests that the United States really continues its policy of de facto and indirectly fighting with Russia to the last Ukrainian," Putin's spokesman said.

Peskov expressed regret that neither President Biden nor President Zelensky uttered "at least some words that could be perceived as a potential willingness to listen to Russia's concerns."

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the supply of weapons to Ukraine "does not contribute to the resolution of the conflict," but only prolongs the suffering of Ukrainian people.

"We see that in fact, the United States and other countries are on the path of constantly expanding the range and increasing the technical level of the weapons that they supply to Ukraine. This does not contribute to the speedy resolution of the situation, but on the contrary: this leads to the fact that, unfortunately, the suffering of the Ukrainian people will continue longer than it could," Peskov said.

Russian propagandist Olga Skabeyeva, reacting to Volodymyr Zelensky's trip to the United States, came up with a new idea. Speaking on the air of the TV channel "Russia 1", she proposed to launch an offensive on the capital of Ukraine while the Ukrainian president is on the road.

"Already today, Zelensky is going to the UK, then to France, then to Germany. The goal is still the same: obtaining heavy equipment and missiles with a range of 300+ km. That is, Zelensky will spend almost a week on the road, which means that it is necessary to take Kyiv," Skabeyeva said.

On December 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House, where he met with his American counterpart Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan. This is Zelensky's first foreign trip since the beginning of a full-scale invasion by Russia.

At the final conference, US President Joe Biden said that Ukraine was allocated another package of military assistance, which includes the Patriot air defense systems.

"I am waiting for the opportunity to sign a decision on 45 billion additional assistance to Ukraine and a bill allowing the US Department of Defense supply critical weapons more easily," Biden added.

