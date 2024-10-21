Kremlin dismisses reports of North Korean troops in Russia as 'contradictory' Monday, October 21, 2024 11:00:23 AM

North Korea, a close neighbor of Russia, maintains a broad relationship with Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated amid reports of North Korean troops being deployed to Russia's Kursk region.

Speaking at a press briefing, Peskov dismissed as contradictory the claims regarding North Korean military being sent to partake in Russia's military operations.

"We observe a lot of contradictory information; the South Koreans claim one thing, then the Pentagon states they have no confirmation of such reports, leading to a lot of contradictions. That is probably how we should treat it," Peskov remarked.

When pressed by the media to comment on reports about North Korean troops being dispatched to fight against Ukraine, Peskov directed inquirers to Russia's Ministry of Defense, as the matter pertains to the so-called "special military operation."

"North Korea is our close neighbor, our partner, and we are developing our relations in all areas, which is our sovereign right. This shouldn't raise any concerns, as this cooperation is not directed against any third countries. We'll continue to develop these relations," Peskov asserted.

On October 18, reports emerged indicating North Korean soldiers are already undergoing training in Russia Eyewitnesses have documented them marching to a training ground.

Additionally, on the same day, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, reported that approximately 11,000 North Korean infantry soldiers are training in eastern Russia, allegedly for military involvement in Ukraine.

