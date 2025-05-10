Kremlin dismisses Western pressure as futile amid international efforts for ceasefire Saturday, May 10, 2025 12:00:00 PM

Kremlin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, says Russia already knows what to do in response to economic sanctions. According to Peskov, the Russian government shouldn't be frightened by new sanctions, as it has grown accustomed to them since 2014.

In an interview with the Russian media, he mentioned that Russia is prepared for the implications of additional economic restrictions. "Therefore, trying to intimidate us with sanctions is futile," Peskov commented in response to Britain's new economic measures against Russia, outlining 150 trade restrictions.

On May 10, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" took place in Kyiv, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Following their deliberations, the leaders conducted a phone call with US President Donald Trump, after which they announced a 30-day cease-fire starting Monday, May 12. Prior to the meeting, Merz warned that if Russia does not concede to the West’s peace initiatives, the EU and the US would intensify sanctions and increase support to Ukraine. Trump has reportedly shown support for these measures.

