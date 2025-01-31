Kremlin dispels rumors of Trump-Putin phone call amid media speculation Friday, January 31, 2025 12:30:08 PM

In recent discussions surrounding the geopolitical corridors of power, rumors of a phone conversation between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been swirling. However, the Kremlin has stepped in to clarify: no such conversation has yet taken place.

The American media recently speculated on a potential call between Washington and Moscow on January 30th. During a briefing on an air disaster near Washington, a press correspondent questioned if Trump had discussed the incident with Putin. White House insiders shared that this topic hadn't come up in their discussions.

Speculation was rife as the press insinuated the likelihood of a conversation. However, the Kremlin's press service reiterated that such a call had not occurred. State media in Russia reported reaching out to Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesperson, who did not confirm any contact between the two leaders. The previous day, Trump insinuated that Washington reached to Moscow. The dialogue reportedly featured the air incident and the potential repatriation of victims' remains to Russia. While Trump hinted at having a conversation with Putin, he stressed it didn't touch on the air disaster.

There might have been a preliminary discussion behind the scenes rather than a full-fledged conversation. It’s conceivable the talks might have involved foreign ministers rather than direct communication between Trump and Putin.

Earlier on January 22, Trump, through his social media platform Truth Social, called on Putin to engage in talks regarding the ongoing situation in Ukraine. Trump warned that failure to engage in dialogue could prompt the United States to introduce new sanctions targeting the Russian economy. Furthermore, Trump emphasized his readiness to meet Putin anytime and anywhere, while ensuring mutual respect and equality.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.