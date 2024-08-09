Kremlin in shock: Ukrainian Forces' advance in Kursk region exposes Russian army's vulnerabilities Friday, August 9, 2024 6:00:20 PM

The military and political leadership of Russia is reportedly shocked by the audacious operation of Ukrainian Forces in the Kursk region.

Despondent moods are said to pervade the Kremlin due to the breakthrough by Ukrainian Forces in the Kursk region. This operation has spotlighted the weaknesses of Moscow and the Russian army, reports The Moscow Times, citing four high-ranking Russian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity about the situation.

In recent months, the Russian president threw all efforts into achieving tangible results in the war against Ukraine and forcing Kyiv into a surrender. All these efforts unraveled in the early hours of August 6, when Ukrainian troops breached the Russian border and entered the Kursk region. Presently, four days later, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to advance, taking control of Russian localities.

Amid these developments, both Putin and the Russian army appear weakened, seemingly incapable of effectively managing the state. "This is a significant slap to the president... It created a danger to a Russian region and its population. A self-assured country wouldn't act this way," one source said. According to him, the Russian president has become quite anxious about the events unfolding around Kursk. On Wednesday, August 8, he convened an emergency meeting with the security leadership. During the meeting, sources claim he seemed "frustrated" and "dissatisfied."

"The chief was in a bad mood. He hasn't been seen this way since our forced retreat from Kherson," one source said. It is worth noting that publicly, the Russian president has unexpectedly been very cautious in his expressions, referring to the situation merely as a "provocation." It's apparent that the leader of Russia is shocked by what’s happening and simply doesn't know how to respond. The operation came as a significant surprise to Moscow.

Experts already predict that the failure in Kursk could lead to the dismissal of Valery Gerasimov from his position as Chief of General Staff. It’s likely all the blame will fall on him.

In Russia, a conspiracy theory is spreading, suggesting that the Kursk region breach might be retribution by generals against Putin for the "purges." Allegedly, they knew about the Ukrainian Armed Forces' plans but kept silent.

