Kremlin-installed authorities of occupied Kherson region say they are taking a ‘pause’ in ‘referendum’ on joining Russia due to security concerns Monday, September 5, 2022 11:00:58 AM

The temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region is ready to hold a "referendum" on joining Russia, but due to the security situation, a pause would be taken, said the so-called "deputy head of the military-civil administration" of the Kherson region. Kirill Stremousov.

"We have prepared for the vote. We wanted to hold a referendum in the near future, but because of all the events that have occurred now, I think that for now we take a pause. This will be understandably practical, because we do not rush. Our main task is to feed the population, to protect the population," he said.

Among other things, Stremousov noted that the pseudo-referendum will not be hindered by the threats of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, who warned that those taking part in "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories could face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

"I would like to address Iryna Vereshchuk, taking this opportunity. Iryna Vereshchuk, you have nothing to do with Kherson region. This is a liberated territory, and everything you are doing there, all the threats are just a meaningless cry," Stremousov said.

