Kremlin: NATO’s security guarantees for Ukraine violate Russia's security Wednesday, July 12, 2023 11:01:00 AM

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that providing Ukraine with security guarantees is dangerous for the Russian Federation.

"Providing Ukraine with any security guarantees is extremely erroneous and very dangerous, they encroach on Russia's security. This can lead to negative consequences and make Europe much more dangerous for many years," said Putin’s spokesperson.

Earlier, Peskov said that Ukraine's accession to NATO would be a threat to the Russian Federation.

The U.S. National Security Council Director for Europe, Amanda Sloat, said that the members of the "Big Seven" during a meeting at the NATO summit were going to agree on security guarantees for Ukraine . She added that this decision will not only help Ukraine but will also send a signal to the Russian Federation that "time is not on its side."

