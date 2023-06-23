Kremlin opens criminal case against Prigozhin for inciting rebellion Friday, June 23, 2023 5:30:00 PM

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case against the founder of the Russian PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after he announced a "march of justice" against the "evil that the Russian military leadership represents”, reports Russian media, citing the National Anti-Terrorism Committee.

According to the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee, Prigozhin’s claims are groundless.

"In connection with these statements, the FSB of Russia opened a criminal investigation into the calls for an armed rebellion. We demand that all illegal actions be immediately stopped," the statement reads.

At the same time, the spokesman of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Putin was already "aware of the situation unfolding around Prigozhin." According to Peskov, the authorities are taking all necessary measures.

The news outlet Important Stories reports, citing a source close to Putin’s administration, that the Kremlin does not rule out the possibility of an outbreak of a civil war. According to the interlocutor, there is now "panic" in the Russian presidential administration, although, a week ago, there was information that the head of the Wagner PMC was preparing something. The source also believes a video with the alleged shelling of the positions of Wagner PMC could have been staged.

The news outlet ASTRA reports that that a special rapid response unit of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs is on the way to Belgorod. According to the news outlet Baza, some police departments of the Rostov region were put on high alert and an emergency plan "Fortress" was introduced in the region. The Russian law enforcement agencies are increasing security measures around critical infrastructure facilities and preparing to repel external attacks.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.