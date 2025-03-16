Kremlin: potential Putin-Trump meeting could happen on short notice Sunday, March 16, 2025 10:29:39 AM

In a recent statement, Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian president, hinted that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump could be organized on short notice. "We are preparing for the meeting, and it will be arranged as soon as there's a necessity," TASS quoted him as saying.

Ushakov noted that discussions are ongoing and emphasized that the logistics for such a meeting could be swiftly managed.

Additionally, Ushakov expressed Russia's concern that "any ceasefire could provide time for Ukrainian forces to rearm," stressing that Russia has conveyed this standpoint to the U.S.

Previously, sources from the Russian news outlet The Moscow Times suggested that a Trump-Putin summit might occur in April or May, likely in the Middle East.

On March 13, Moscow was visited by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following this visit, President Putin declared Russia's support for a ceasefire in Ukraine but insisted that it must "lead to lasting peace and address the root cause of the crisis."

The Kremlin chief also stipulated conditions for a potential 30-day truce: Ukraine must refrain from mobilization, military training, and receiving weapons from its allies.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.