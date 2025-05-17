Kremlin: potential Zelensky-Putin meeting hinges on several preconditions Saturday, May 17, 2025 10:11:00 AM

A potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin could take place, but under specific conditions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced.

According to Russian state media, Peskov emphasized that such a meeting would only be feasible if "certain agreements" are reached beforehand. He underscored that the discussions should be seen as "a result of hard work by both delegations which needs to yield significant agreements from both sides."

Peskov also noted that current negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are being conducted in a confidential manner, and there are no plans to change the composition of the Russian delegation. The primary concern for Russia, according to Peskov, is the identity of the Ukrainian signatory in any documents reached between the delegations. Additionally, the Kremlin representative stated that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to exchange lists of conditions for ceasefire.

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that he will meet with Putin when it's feasible to arrange a meeting, as announced during a business roundtable in Abu Dhabi. Trump recently shared his view that resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is unlikely without a direct meeting between him and Putin.

