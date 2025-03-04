Kremlin praises Trump's halt on Ukraine military aid, hopes for sanctions relief Tuesday, March 4, 2025 8:00:50 AM

In a recent statement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov suggested that halting U.S. military assistance could drive Ukraine towards peace talks. His comment comes in response to reports about a potential full stop to Washington's military support for Kyiv.

"While details are yet to emerge, if this is indeed the case, it’s a decision that could genuinely prompt the Kyiv regime to engage in the peace process," Peskov shared with Russian journalists on Tuesday. "This would be the best contribution to securing peace," he added.

However, Peskov also noted that "the normalization of U.S.-Russia relations" should include lifting sanctions against Moscow.

As a backdrop to these developments, the U.S. and Russia recently completed two rounds of talks on February 18 and 27. During these sessions, both countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations, explore economic cooperation, and work on resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Notably, Ukraine and European nations were not part of these discussions.

This follows an announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump to cease military aid to Ukraine, citing President Zelensky's perceived reluctance to conclude the war. Meanwhile, journalists note that no official documents regarding this decision have been published yet.

